Skip to main content
Clear icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Florida residents submitted photos, videos as Hurricane Milton came ashore

Milton made landfall along the Florida coast as a Category 3 Wednesday evening

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Florida, Weather, Hurricane Milton
File: Police block off a bridge leading to the barrier island of St. Pete Beach, Fla., ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in South Pasadena, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm along the Florida coast.

Milton brought violent rain and winds around 8:30 p.m. Florida time near Sarasota.

Recommended Videos

KSAT compiled a list of photos and videos shared by viewers from other Graham Media Group stations in Florida. Those stations are WKMG in Orlando as well as WJXT and WCWJ in Jacksonville.

Here is a list of photos and videos shared by Floridians.

I am out here single handedly fighting Hurricane Milton 1v1 for the safety of both Jacksonville and St. Augustine

I am out here single handedly fighting Hurricane Milton 1v1 for the safety of both Jacksonville and St. Augustine

0
St. Augustine

Doctor’s Lake in Orange Park Fl. at 7:30 pm wed oct 9. Storm watching. Raising water above normal level at this time. I was sending video to my parents, sorry it’s in Spanish, i just wanted to share.

0
Lakeside
Iris aybar

In Clermont

0
Clermont
Kissimmee at 8:31pm
Carohely

Kissimmee at 8:31pm

0
Kissimmee
October 9, 2024 @ 1734 Winston Drive, Cocoa We are usually one of the least affected roads off of North Friday Road when it comes to rain and hurricanes. With Ian our road did not go under until near the end. Our neighbors had to make stakes for our road during Ian as there had notbeen a consistent need for road stakes
Jhowe

October 9, 2024 @ 1734 Winston Drive, Cocoa We are usually one of the least affected roads off of North Friday Road when it comes to rain and hurricanes. With Ian our road did not go under until near the end. Our neighbors had to make stakes for our road during Ian as there had notbeen a consistent need for road stakes

0
Cocoa

Street flooding in Merritt Island from Milton outer band

0
Merritt Island
At John’s River water levels are way up. 250’ past shoreline in our yard. The app doesn’t recognize our address or “green cove springs”. We are south 5 miles south of the Shands.
Riverbouy

At John’s River water levels are way up. 250’ past shoreline in our yard. The app doesn’t recognize our address or “green cove springs”. We are south 5 miles south of the Shands.

0
Green Cove Springs
Flooding of street and yard

Flooding of street and yard

0
Cocoa
Downtown

Downtown

0
Orlando
Cholie

My friend's house in Fort Pierce

0
Poinciana

This is my Sister’s house in Lithia Fl. The tree fell due to high winds. They have lost power due to it falling, they are ok. No body is hurt.

0
Lithia

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Recommended Videos