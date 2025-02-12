Two people arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two people were arrested in connection with a December hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Dec. 20, 2024, in the 16300 block of Shepherd Road.

When deputies arrived, witnesses said an “older white sedan” struck a male pedestrian, causing him to flip over the car. The vehicle then drove away from the scene, BCSO said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital. Authorities said he remains unable to speak or move due to the severity of his injuries.

It wasn’t until about two months after the crash when authorities obtained information to identify the original car and two suspects responsible for the crash, BCSO said.

Deputies said they found blood evidence during their search of the car. Three days later, Carlos Garcia Jr., 33, admitted to driving the vehicle on the night of the crash, according to deputies.

Garcia had been in custody for not registering his car within the required time frame as a sex offender.

Garcia also told authorities that Amanda Garcia, 37, was with him during the hit-and-run.

Carlos Garcia faces charges of violation of sex offender registry, collision involving serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.

BCSO said Amanda Garcia faces charges of tampering with evidence and failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury or death, as they said she knew about the incident and the replacement of car parts.

