Seguin student overcomes bullying, thrives academically through virtual learning program

SEGUIN, Texas – A Seguin student who struggled with bullying in school is now thriving in virtual learning after his mother found an option that improved his learning experience.

Bentley Gerald, 12, is one of several students in Texas public schools who made the switch to go virtual because of bullying.

According to Texas Bullying Statistics for 2023, 20% of all Texas students between the ages of 12 and 18 experience bullying.

Gerald’s mother, Britney Van Dries, learned about the Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), which serves the entire state of Texas.

Since their enrollment, Gerald has gone from failing grades and unhappiness, to being a straight-A student, while also maintaining a social life through the program.

To learn more about this program and how to enroll, visit the TVAH website.