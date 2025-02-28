Skip to main content
Seguin student overcomes bullying, thrives academically through virtual learning program

Bentley Gerald has been in Texas Virtual Academy for several weeks; his grades have improved drastically

Japhanie Gray, Anchor/Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: Seguin, Education, Home School
Bentley Gerald has been in Texas Virtual Academy for several weeks; his grades have improved drastically (KSAT 12 News)

SEGUIN, Texas – A Seguin student who struggled with bullying in school is now thriving in virtual learning after his mother found an option that improved his learning experience.

Bentley Gerald, 12, is one of several students in Texas public schools who made the switch to go virtual because of bullying.

According to Texas Bullying Statistics for 2023, 20% of all Texas students between the ages of 12 and 18 experience bullying.

Gerald’s mother, Britney Van Dries, learned about the Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), which serves the entire state of Texas.

Since their enrollment, Gerald has gone from failing grades and unhappiness, to being a straight-A student, while also maintaining a social life through the program.

To learn more about this program and how to enroll, visit the TVAH website.

About the Authors
Japhanie Gray headshot

Japhanie Gray is an anchor on Good Morning San Antonio and Good Morning San Antonio at 9 a.m. The award-winning journalist rejoined KSAT in August 2024 after previously working as a reporter on KSAT's Nightbeat from 2018 to 2021. She also highlights extraordinary stories in her series, What's Up South Texas.

Sal Salazar headshot

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

