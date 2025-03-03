Skip to main content
Hulu experiences temporary outages during Academy Awards broadcast, streaming service says

Hulu says users should be able to log back into their account

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - The logos for streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control on Aug. 13, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Walt Disney Co. said it will acquire a 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast for approximately $8.6 billion, a deal that will give Disney undisputed control of the streaming service. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

After thousands of Hulu users reported issues logging in while trying to watch the 2025 Academy Awards, the streaming service announced the problem has been resolved.

This year, viewers have the chance to watch the show via Hulu Live TV.

Hulu said its team had identified the issue on X at 7:48 p.m. Sunday, and users should be able to log back into their accounts.

Hulu addressed the issue at 6:39 p.m. and worked to restore the service.

According to Downdetector, over 34,000 Hulu subscribers reported there was a Hulu outage around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

