Hulu experiences temporary outages during Academy Awards broadcast, streaming service says

After thousands of Hulu users reported issues logging in while trying to watch the 2025 Academy Awards, the streaming service announced the problem has been resolved.
This year, viewers have the chance to watch the show via Hulu Live TV.
Hulu said its team had identified the issue on X at 7:48 p.m. Sunday, and users should be able to log back into their accounts.
Our team has identified the issue and users affected should be able to log back in again soon. We apologize for the inconvenience.— Hulu Support (@hulu_support) March 3, 2025
Hulu addressed the issue at 6:39 p.m. and worked to restore the service.
According to Downdetector, over 34,000 Hulu subscribers reported there was a Hulu outage around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.