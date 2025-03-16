4th annual Southside Book Fair announces author lineup

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Prepare for a celebration of words, stories and community as the Southside Book Fair returns for its fourth exciting year! This free, family-friendly event showcases San Antonio’s rich literary talent, with a special focus on authors from the vibrant South Side community.

Recommended Videos

Date: Sunday, March 23

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: (Por Vida Academy campus Building 9) Texas Sugar Daddies Event Venue (Por Vida Academy campus Building 9)

Address: 1135 Mission Road

Meet the 4th Annual Southside Book Fair Featured Authors

This year’s fair brings together an impressive lineup of local authors, spanning diverse genres and backgrounds. From thrilling mysteries to heartwarming children’s stories and insightful educational resources to powerful personal narratives, there’s something for every reader to discover.

Authors

Angel Ponyboy Garcia – A San Antonio native whose love for reading began with his namesake book, Garcia brings his passion for the written word to his first self-published mystery/thriller, “The Constant Murders.”

Ben Longoria – This Army veteran and UTSA creative writing graduate is the author of five books, including the novel “Hello Defiant” and the short story collection “The Forest Around the Hill.” When not writing or promoting literacy at schools and colleges, he’s likely enjoying “comical amounts of tacos.”

Mary Romasanta – After twenty years in the corporate world, this San Antonio-raised writer and technologist creates captivating fiction that blends psychological thriller, science fiction, horror, and spirituality. Her works include “Avīci Sagga” and the upcoming “The Eternal Secret” and “Infestation.”

Jerry Whitus – With stories published in prestigious literary journals like Ploughshares and Chicago Quarterly Review, Whitus brings a wealth of international experience to his fiction after careers in film/video writing and teaching abroad.

Stephen Briseno – Writing for kids since 2017, this middle school English teacher of 15 years draws inspiration from his Texas upbringing and the stories his abuelita told him about “El Cucuy.” He is represented by the Andrea Brown Literary Agency.

Claudia Villarreal – This award-winning author from Laredo has sold nearly 25,000 copies of her debut children’s book, “The Alphabet Thief Who Stole the Vowels.” Her second book, “The Bully Who Learned to Love,” tackles important themes of diversity and bullying.

Ehizogie Mary Ero-Brown – With 15 years of teaching experience across four continents, this Nigerian-born educator brings her international perspective to children’s literature, finding inspiration in everyday family moments.

Abraham Moreno – A proud South Side resident and early childhood educator of 21 years, Moreno is the author of “Baptism of Fire,” the first book in a trilogy he began while teaching Pre-K. When not writing, he travels the world or teaches “superhero arts” to his young students.

Dr. Antonio R. Paiz – Author, researcher, and theologian who has spent more than five decades sharing his insights at the intersection of religion, culture and faith. He co-founded Nations for Christ Christian Ministries in 1973 and serves as director and professor at the Texas University of Theology.

Ayana Brown – This Navy veteran and therapist shares her experience as a long-distance caregiver in her book, “Myka and the Mystery of the Treasure Trust,” a gentle guide to aging care and financial legacy protection.

Juan Tejeda – The founder of the Tejano Conjunto Festival, Tejeda is a writer, musician, educator and activist who operated Aztlan Libre Press with his wife Anisa Onofre, promoting Indigenous/Xicanx literature and art.

Gabriel Carrillo – Educational Technology Specialist and author of “Cooking Up Experiences In The Classroom,” Carrillo hosts The EdTech Bites Podcast and YouTube channel, blending his passions for educational technology and food.

Dr. Bernadine Martinez – Founder of Power Your Potential Professional Development, Martinez is an educational leadership coach with extensive experience as an assistant superintendent of education and classroom teacher.

Todd Bloomer – A veteran educator with 29 years of experience in public education, Bloomer shares practical insights from his leadership before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic in his book, “The Blueprint.”

Melissa Vela-Williamson – This acclaimed public relations strategist and podcast host is the author of the Amazon bestseller “Smart Talk: Public Relations Essentials All Pros Should Know” and “Latinas in Public Relations: Shaping Communications, Communities, and Culture.”

Rosie Salazar – With 30 years in the medical field, this certified nutrition mentor and author of “Oliver and Ladybug” is dedicated to uplifting women—especially in the Hispanic community—through health education and storytelling.

April Monterrosa – Award-winning entrepreneur, author, and publisher of Live From The Southside Magazine, the first woman-owned publication in South San Antonio. She hosts “The April Monterrosa Show” on KLMO 98.9 FM and has received recognition from the Texas Legislature.

Jerah Alvarado – Texas-based author who creates children’s stories, women’s fiction, and non-fiction, all infused with heartfelt words that connect with readers on a deep level.

A.M. Trinidad – An emo otaku at heart—it is not a phase for her. She dreams of writing books and poems for a living and has worked in special education for more than five years, a profession that unintentionally runs in the family.

Event Highlights

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy:

Author panel discussions on diverse topics

Book readings and signings

Activities for readers of all ages

Opportunities to Support the Southside Literacy Initiative

The Southside Book Fair continues its mission of promoting literacy, supporting local authors, and fostering a love for reading within the Southside community and beyond.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the power of stories and connect with the talented writers who bring them to life!

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: