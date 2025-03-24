KSAT12 launches new daily sports show, KSAT Sports Now, on streaming platform KSAT Plus

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT+ (KSAT Plus), KSAT12’s free streaming app, is now home to a new, originally produced local sports content show, KSAT Sports Now. This daily streaming show replaces the longstanding Sunday night show Instant Replay. With KSAT12’s dedication to easily accessible local content on every platform, KSAT Sports Now is built to go beyond the scores and highlight the local athletes, local storylines and local games like no one else. The KSAT12 sports team, including Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger and Nick Mantas, will front the daily show every night at 7 p.m. beginning March 31.

“The passion of a San Antonio sports fan is like no other,” said KSAT 12 News Director Mario Orellana. “That’s why we’re dedicated to expanding our resources, sharing more local connections and bringing everything San Antonio sports to those whose fandom is everlasting. KSAT Sports Now makes it easier for sports fans to connect to their neighborhood team like never before.”

KSAT12’s sports history goes back decades, including the long-running show Instant Replay, which brought the sights and sounds of everything local sports to viewers across South Texas. Since then, KSAT12 has been at the forefront of every big sports moment in San Antonio, including men’s and women’s Final Fours, every San Antono Spurs championship run, countless high school local and state championships and of course, the KSAT12 Pigskin Classic.

“KSAT12 is synonymous with local sports, and we are proud to utilize our full weight to produce a daily show, filled with in-depth story lines and local success stories from our neighbors and our community,” said KSAT12 Sports Anchor Larry Ramirez. “I, alongside Mary and Nick, are set to bring you the sports action and content you want and need, every day on KSAT Sports Now.”

You can watch KSAT Sports Now every weekday, beginning at 7 p.m. on KSAT+ (KSAT Plus) and KSAT.com.

About KSAT12:

KSAT12 is San Antonio’s #1 rated news station, owned and operated by Graham Media Group. KSAT12 is one of the top ABC affiliates in the country and delivers breaking local news and information 24 hours a day. By delivering more news and information than any other station in town, KSAT12 is set apart from the competition. The KSAT team is known for an aggressive reporting style in our top-rated newscasts and for a daily, fast-paced lifestyle program, “SA Live”, that is number one in the market.

About Graham Media Group:

Graham Media Group is comprised of seven local media powerhouses, plus Graham Digital, Omne and Social News Desk – all delivering local news, programming, advertising solutions and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, streaming, podcasts, and audio devices. We are dynamic, local brands that extend well beyond traditional broadcast television. Our work helps inform, celebrate and knit together the communities we serve. Headquartered in Detroit, GMG operates in four states: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW). Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a top industry innovator. Omne is a leader in results-driven marketing solutions. Social News Desk provides its 2500+ worldwide newsroom-customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms. Graham Media Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC).