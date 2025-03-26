WATCH: Woman crashes vehicle into pond on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she flipped and crashed her vehicle into an East Side pond, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Gembler Road near Interstate 35.

According to San Antonio police, the woman was speeding through a wooded area when she struck the road at an angle. Her vehicle then rolled over into a pond.

It is unclear where the woman was initially driving and whether or not she is facing any charges.

The woman was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said.