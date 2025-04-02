BexarFest awards local students at Tobin Center in ninth-annual ceremony

SAN ANTONIO – The ninth-annual BexarFest awards ceremony will be held at the Tobin Center on Wednesday.

The ceremony is free and open to the public, but tickets are available through the Tobin’s website.

The event starts at 7 p.m., and it will be livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. You can also watch the full event in the video player above.

Multimedia students from 32 San Antonio-area high schools worked on the projects over six months.

This year, the competition added more award categories, so now students are competing for: Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Storytelling, Most Creative, Best Picture, Best Graphic Design, Best Animation, Best Photo Collection, Best Original Music, Newcomer of the Year, Best BTS, People’s Choice Award, Astound Scholarship, and Best Portfolio.

BexarFest was founded in 2017, and since then, high school multimedia students have created films for different nonprofit organizations.

The films are created to serve as marketing material for the organizations.

The film festival is coordinated through TRL Productions, a local nonprofit that helps high school and middle school students in the multimedia field.

