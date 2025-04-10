KSAT Academy: NISD empowers students through American Sign Language program

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: This story is part of KSAT Academy, a new series aimed at connecting classroom learning with real-world media experience.

The Northside Independent School District has an impactful program that teaches American Sign Language (ASL) and deaf culture.

This initiative aims to foster inclusivity and understanding among students, equipping them with valuable communication skills that extend beyond the classroom.

Watch the full story in the video player above.

KSAT Academy offers local high school students hands-on opportunities to learn alongside KSAT professionals, helping them develop essential skills for future success in the media industry.

KSAT reporter Katrina Webber visited Communications Arts High School in the Northside Independent School District alongside photojournalist Gavin Nesbitt and video editor Valerie Gomez to provide mentorship to students. Communications Arts is located on the Taft High School campus.

In addition to mentorship, Communications Arts students created original content for KSAT, and the station is excited to share their stories. To see more reporting from KSAT Academy, click here.