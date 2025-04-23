VIA to offer Park and Ride Services for Fiesta events

VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Park & Ride will be available from multiple locations for many Fiesta events, including the Fiesta parades, NIOSA, and the King William Fair. A full schedule and locations can be found on VIA’s website.

SAN ANTONIO – With Fiesta coming up fast, it’s important to have a reliable ride.

VIA can help, offering Park and Ride services for many Fiesta events.

Fare for the Park and Ride Service is $1.30 each way. However, VIA’s website said students, active-duty military, those with a VIA Reduced Fair ID card and senior citizens can ride for $0.65 with a valid ID.

Children 5 and under ride for free, as well as anyone with a VIAtrans Patron or a VIAtrans card.

Here is the service schedule, according to VIA’s website:

April 25

Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University - VIAs will go from the Crossroads Park and Ride, with a pick-up and drop-off at Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Avenue. VIA Service will run from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The last chance to get to Oyster Bake will be at 8 p.m.

Taste of New Orleans at Sunken Garden Theater - VIAs will go from Crossroads and the Stone Oak Park and Rides. There will be a pick-up and drop-off at Sunken Gardens, with the entrance at North St. Mary’s Street. VIA Service will run from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and the last call for rides to Taste of New Orleans is 8 p.m.

April 26

Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University - VIAs will go from the Crossroads Park and Ride, with a pick-up and drop-off at Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Avenue. VIA Service will run from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The last chance to get to Oyster Bake will be at 8 p.m.

Taste of New Orleans at Sunken Garden Theater - VIAs will go from Crossroads and the Stone Oak Park and Rides. There will be a pick-up and drop-off at Sunken Gardens, with the entrance at North St. Mary’s Street. VIA Service will run from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and the last call for rides to Taste of New Orleans is 8 p.m.

April 27

Taste of New Orleans at Sunken Garden Theater - VIAs will go from the Crossroads and the Stone Oak Park and Rides. There will be a pick-up and drop-off at Sunken Gardens, with the entrance at North St. Mary’s Street. VIA Service will run from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and the last call for rides to Taste of New Orleans is 8 p.m.

April 28

Texas Cavaliers River Parade at the River Walk - VIAs will drive from the Crossroads Park and Ride and the Brooks Transit Center to a pick-up and drop-off center at Convention Way Drive off of Market Street. VIA Service will run from 5 p.m. to midnight, and the last chance to grab a ride is at 8 p.m.

April 29

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) at La Villita - VIAs will drive from the Crossroads Park and Ride to a pick-up and drop-off center at Convention Way Drive off of Market Street. VIA service will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and the last chance to grab a ride for NIOSA is 8 p.m.

April 30

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) at La Villita - VIAs will drive from the Crossroads Park and Ride to a pick-up and drop-off center at Convention Way Drive off of Market Street. VIA service will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and the last chance to grab a ride for NIOSA is 8 p.m.

May 1

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) at La Villita - VIAs will drive from the Crossroads Park and Ride to a pick-up and drop-off center at Convention Way Drive off of Market Street. VIA service will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and the last chance to grab a ride for NIOSA is 8 p.m.

May 2

Battle of Flowers Parade in Downtown - VIAs will drive from the Crossroads Park and Ride to a pick-up and drop-off center at Convention Way Drive off of Market Street. VIA service will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and the last chance to grab a ride to the event is at 8 p.m.

NIOSA at La Villita - VIAs will drive from the Crossroads Park and Ride to a pick-up and drop-off center at Convention Way Drive off of Market Street. VIA service will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and the last chance to grab a ride for NIOSA is 8 p.m.

May 3

King William Fair at the King William Historic District - VIAs will drive from the Crossroads Park and Ride and the Brooks transit Center. There will be a pick-up and drop-off at South Main Avenue at Guenther Street. VIA Service will run from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the last chance to grab a ride to the King William Fair is at 5 p.m.

Fiesta Flambeau in Downtown - VIAs will drive from the Crossroads Park and Ride to a pick-up and drop-off center at Convention Way Drive off of Market Street. VIA Service will run from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., and the last chance to grab a ride to the Flambeau is at 8 p.m.

VIA medals can be purchased at each Park and Ride location, but you must buy a fare first, according to the website.

For more information about VIA’s Park and Ride for Fiesta, call 210-362-2020. For Fiesta questions, you can visit this website.