Woman hospitalized after speeding, crashing car into West Side home, police say

A woman was hospitalized after she crashed a vehicle carrying five other people into the outside of a West Side home. The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of South Ellison Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized and being assessed for driving while intoxicated after crashing a car into the front of a house on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of South Ellison Drive.

Recommended Videos

Police said the woman was speeding when she lost control and crashed into the front of the house. No one inside the home was injured.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was in the process of being assessed for possible DWI, according to SAPD.

Five people inside the vehicle with the woman were not injured, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information and will update this story as we learn more.