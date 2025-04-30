Pieper High School’s Coach Sam Arrieta is KSAT’s Educator of the Month

SAN ANTONIO – At Pieper High School, you can say Coach Sam Arrieta is everywhere. Whether he’s teaching construction or graphic design in the classroom or training state-ranked wrestlers before sunrise, Arrieta is always there for his students.

And, it’s that “all-in” dedication to his students — and his relentless drive to help them grow — that recently earned him KSAT’s Educator of the Month Award, presented in partnership with Firstmark Credit Union.

“I usually start my day around 6:30 in the morning,” said Arrieta. “Our athletes show up, too, and we get a workout in.”

And after starting the school day with his wrestling team, Arrieta moves on to teaching.

He is a Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher and the head boys and girls wrestling coach at Pieper High School — roles he’s held since the school first opened its doors four years ago.

“There was no wrestling program when I got here,” he explained. “There wasn’t even a wrestling room. Now, our girls have won district every single year we’ve existed, and our boys have never placed lower than third. We’re currently the third-best team in the state of Texas.”

And, he also tells us that some of his athletes had never wrestled before setting foot in his gym.

“These are kids who didn’t know the rules when they came in,” Arrieta said. “We build them up. They work incredibly hard.”

Students are quick to recognize Arrieta’s impact — not just on the mat or in the shop, but in their lives.

“He keeps it fun, but also makes it challenging so we can grow,” said senior Savannah Schaaf. “He’s like a father figure to me. He puts his whole life into this. We’re like his kids.”

Freshman Jacob Moy echoed the sentiment: “He’s very driven and really wants everyone to succeed.”

So when a KSAT crew and Firstmark Credit Union presented Arrieta with the KSAT Educator of the Month award on Tuesday, he said he was definitely surprised, but told us he loves teaching and coaching.

“We teach our kids how to deal with adversity. Unfair things will happen in life,” he said. “You take what you have, and you make the best of it.”