BCSO asking for more victims to come forward against man accused in child sexual assault case

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 69-year-old man has posted bond after he was arrested on a warrant for sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to Bexar County court records.

Jerry Chessher was arrested yesterday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a child victim said the incident happened four years ago during a sleepover at Chessher’s residence.

The victim stated Chessher went into the bedroom where they were sleeping and sexually assaulted her.

The following day, the victim stated Chessher had assaulted her again while she was swimming, the BCSO post said.

When contacted by BSCO officials, Chessher claimed he would not speak with investigators and would be seeking legal counsel.

His bond was set at $200K, but he posted that the same day he was arrested, records show.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Chessher to come forward. You can call in a tip to BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email them at BCSOTips@Bexar.org.