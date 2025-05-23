Man hospitalized after house fire in Government Hill neighborhood, SAFD says

A man was hospitalized for burn injuries after a house fire in the Government Hill neighborhood, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was reported around 10:00 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Carson Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized for burn injuries after a house fire in the Government Hill neighborhood, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 10:00 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Carson Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man lying on the ground outside with burns to 30-40% of his body, an SAFD battalion chief said.

Fire was seen coming from a window on the home.

The man was taken to the hospital. His age is unknown.

Fire crews were able to knock the fire down quickly, containing moderate damage to one room, SAFD said.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Crews were investigating as of Thursday evening.

SAFD, San Antonio police and EMS officials responded to the scene.