Raba Elementary Librarian named KSAT’s Educator of the Month for May

SAN ANTONIO – As the school year comes to a close, KSAT is honoring one final standout educator who has made a lasting impact in the classroom and beyond.

For the month of May, KSAT’s Educator of the Month is Siobhan Hughes, the librarian at Raba Elementary School in the Northside Independent School District.

Hughes has been the librarian at Raba for 10 years, but her journey with the school spans 15 years, first as a teacher and then as a librarian.

Her love for literature and teaching shines brightest when she’s sharing stories with students. Hughes said this is her way of connecting with them, and she says she finds joy in creating meaningful experiences for her young readers.

“You just remember those little smiles, little faces that you touch their heart,” she said. “Especially when you’re able to get a book in their hands that they love so much.”

Before joining Raba Elementary, Hughes had a full-circle moment in her career: she served as the librarian at Passmore Elementary, the very school she attended as a child.

“It was a perfect way to give back to the community,” Hughes said. “No matter what part of San Antonio you’re from, you can be successful and come back to reach other students’ lives.”

And, at a time when e-books are everywhere and there is so much to see online, Hughes makes it a point to get books into her students’ hands.

“My kids love getting a book as a reward,” she said. “We make sure they have something in their hands, something to take home to their bookshelf, to Grandma’s house. A break from those devices is important.”

To honor her dedication, KSAT and Firstmark Credit Union recently surprised Hughes at school with the Educator of the Month award. Emotions ran high as her principal, Francesca Neal, who is retiring this year, praised Hughes impact.

“She’s a phenomenal person, librarian, and teacher,” Neal said. “I’ve learned from her regularly. It’s amazing to see someone so special and so committed to our students be recognized like this.”