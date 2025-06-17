Skip to main content
Things to do at Pearl this summer: Activate Fitness Classes, local artistry, live music

Joseph Sweeney, News Intern

The Pearl unveiled the “Agua y Comunidad” mural by renowned Chicano artist and painter Joe Lopez. (Hope Monte, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Pearl announced a variety of events that will be hosted throughout the summer months, ranging from keeping the Alamo City fit to showcasing local artists.

The following events are scheduled for this summer:

  • Children’s Entrepreneur Night Market: On Wednesday, June 18, Pearl will host over 70 young business owners aged 5-17 from 5-8 p.m.
  • Stable Hall Happenings: Stable Hall will host a variety of music and comedy shows, including William Lee Martin, The Struts and more.
  • Activate Fitness Classes: Through Aug. 25, Pearl is teaming up with San Antonio Sports Activate to host free fitness classes every Monday night from 7-8 p.m. Interested parties can RSVP on the San Antonio Sports Activates app or website.
  • CowParade San Antonio: Through Aug. 27, Pearl will host the annual CowParade. Sculpted by San Antonio artists, these works will be auctioned off, with proceeds going towards CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation.

