Survivors await President Donald Trump’s visit to flood-ravaged Texas Hill Country

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Many people in the flood-ravaged Texas Hill Country are awaiting President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s visit on Friday.

As of Thursday, at least 121 people are dead and 166 people are missing after the Texas floods.

The significant number of people unaccounted for indicates that the death toll will likely increase significantly.

Most of the deaths took place in Kerr County. Officials said 96 people, including 36 children, are confirmed dead in the county.

The White House said that Trump will visit the areas hardest hit by the floods and meet with survivors, first responders and leaders.

Many people in the Hill Country anticipate Trump’s visit. One woman told KSAT that survivors need support.

“It’s just like trying to get our hands around what’s going on,” said Sharon Mayes. “But, the outpouring of love, the outpouring of support, from locals to President Trump, it’s just unbelievable.”

Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Texas last weekend, which will free up federal money for repairs, housing and other recovery efforts.

