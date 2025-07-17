Families of Uvalde shooting victims to make first court appearance Friday

FILE - Crosses are surrounded by flowers and other items at a memorial, June 9, 2022, for the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

LOS ANGELES – The families of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting will make their first courtroom appearance Friday since the Uvalde tragedy occured in 2022.

The court will hear oral arguments over a motion to dismiss their wrongful death lawsuit against the parent companies of social media site Instagram and the Call of Duty video game.

Recommended Videos

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Los Angeles.

Filed in 2024, the suit alleges that the two parent companies – Meta and Activision, respectively – negligently marketed semi-automatic weapons to the Uvalde gunman before he was 18, and accuses them of being involved in the victim’s wrongful death.

“There is a direct line between the conduct of these companies and the Uvalde shooting,” said Josh Koskoff, an attorney for the families, at the time it was filed.

Read more on KSAT: