BCSO: Parents of 2-year-old child found alone in west Bexar County neighborhood have been located

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a two-year-old was found alone in a West Bexar County neighborhood.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE (12:57 p.m.): The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 2-year-old found in a west Bexar County neighborhood have been found.

Earlier on Tuesday, the child was found wearing a diaper at the corner of Bright Pass and Hollow Trail, which is located near Potranco Road and North Grosenbacher Road.

A BCSO spokesperson later told KSAT that the child was found in the 12600 block of Scarlet Sage.

The spokesperson also said the child and their parents are set to be reunited.

ORIGINAL: The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the parents of a two-year-old who was found alone in a west Bexar County neighborhood.

Authorities said the child was found wearing a diaper at the corner of Bright Pass and Hollow Trail, located in the Westcreek subdivision.

BCSO told KSAT the child was not injured.