KSAT Q&A: ‘Quorum-breaking is a legislative tradition,’ but latest attempts to stop are ‘unprecedented,’ insider says

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Capitol insider Scott Braddock joined KSAT for Q&A on Thursday night to discuss the current quorum break by Texas lawmakers and what may happen next for the special session.

“Quorum-breaking is a legislative tradition in Texas going back to the 1800s,” Braddock said.

However, Braddock added, the stakes have never been higher.

“We are in uncharted territory here,” Braddock said in regards to the tension between democratic Texas representatives and Governor Greg Abbott.

Braddock also discussed whether the standoff affects discussion of the Hill Country floods during the special session.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.