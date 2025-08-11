Kerr County commissioners to discuss Cade Loop Bridge repairs, next year’s budget

(Rodolfo Gonzalez, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Crews work to clear debris from the Cade Loop bridge along the Guadalupe River on Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Repairs for the Cade Loop Bridge and next year’s budget are among the topics set to be discussed at the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting on Monday.

The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse.

KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article. Delays are possible, so if the stream is not available, please check back later.

Kerr County leaders are scheduled to discuss and vote on proceeding with a $1.17 million estimate to repair the Cade Loop Bridge.

The bridge was severely damaged after flooding, and the county officially closed the bridge, located off Highway 39 in Ingram, beginning Saturday.

County Judge Rob Kelly said last week that the county will be responsible for covering 25% of repairs while the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will cover the remaining 75%.

The commissioners were scheduled to meet last Friday to discuss proposed department budgets as well as salary and wage adjustments. However, that meeting was cancelled.

The commissioners will revisit the discussion on departmental budgets as the county races to complete the budget before its stated Aug. 25 deadline.

Leaders will also discuss the property tax rate, which will be voted on during a Sept. 8 meeting.

Judge Kelly said last week that he wants to keep the tax rate the same as it currently is, but that the budget needed to make many changes in order to be more “realistic.”

In addition to these topics, the court will discuss the following:

Increasing the contract cap with engineering firm Waterway Engineering for flood-related services

Supporting the development of a budget and comprehensive plan to restore and improve Center Point Lions Park

Whether to implement a burn ban

The full agenda can be read on the county’s website.

