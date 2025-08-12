April Monterrosa with Live from the Southside highlights exciting upcoming events

April Monterrosa, publisher of Live from the Southside, joined RJ Marquez on GMSA+ to talk about upcoming events on the South Side.
Watch the full interview in the player above to discover the upcoming South Side events.
April Monterrosa, publisher of Live from the Southside, joined RJ Marquez on GMSA+ to talk about upcoming events on the South Side.
Watch the full interview in the player above to discover the upcoming South Side events.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos