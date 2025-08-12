KSAT Q&A: Editor of San Antonio Business Journal discusses business community’s thoughts on Project Marvel

SAN ANTONIO – Ed Arnold, editor of the San Antonio Business Journal, joined the KSAT Q&A on Monday to discuss the latest Project Marvel developments.

On Tuesday, Bexar County commissioners voted to forward a venue tax hike for a new Spurs arena to voters in the November election.

“The people in the business community are almost universally for this,” Arnold said about Project Marvel.

Arnold also discussed tariffs and a recent report made by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on the Texas economy.

