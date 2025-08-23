‘It’s life-saving medication’: Blood donation recipient emphasizes need for donors amid shortage

SAN ANTONIO – Donating blood contributes to saving lives every day. In San Antonio, South Texas Blood & Tissue needs more donations for patients with stories like David James Trujillo Jr.

“I was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in ’91, so I was just shy of being three,” Trujillo said.

He has been a recipient of blood donations from South Texas Blood & Tissue on and off for about 30 years.

“It’s life-saving medication, but it’s just something that only comes from other donors,” Trujillo said.

Now, the donation center is in need of more donors to keep up with its supply, according to Roger Ruiz with STBT.

“On average, we like to collect at least 600 units a day,” Trujillo said. “Right now, we’re averaging about 400 units a day. With high schools and colleges out on summer break, we see a probably 25% decline in donations,” Ruiz said.

School is back in session, and STBT expects the number of donations to start increasing. Until then, the center needs some help.

Ruiz said it’s a quick process.

“The needle in the arm takes eight to 10 minutes,” Ruiz said. “From the time you walk in through our door to the time you leave is probably 30 to 40 minutes at most.”

“One pint saves three lives,” Trujillo said. “So, when you donate, it’s not a cliché, but you’re a superhero.”

A superhero — like the ones who have contributed to Trujillo being able to ring the bell this week, after finishing a two-year treatment for another type of cancer.

“I had a renal cell carcinoma, which is a spot in each kidney,” Trujillo said. “It means a lot to me, and a lot of my friends and family, they’ve become reoccurring donors on a regular basis, every eight weeks. It just warms my heart.”

