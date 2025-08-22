Seniors get royal treatment at local nursing home with new project

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone likes to feel special. On Friday, about a dozen senior citizens at The Village of the Incarnate Word didn’t just feel special — they felt like royalty, and got the crowns to match.

Empowering seniors at local nursing homes is the goal behind a new project, created by Jessica Rodriguez-Green.

She enlisted Megan Bowling, a photographer with Pop of Color Images, to take photographs of seniors dressed up as royals. Rodriguez-Green styles the seniors and Bowling takes their snaps.

Rodriguez-Green told KSAT she started the project in March. The Village of the Incarnate Word is the fifth nursing home she’s visited so far.

After getting glammed up, one woman told KSAT she felt like she was on “cloud nine.”

Bowling told KSAT there’s a particular reason she feels good working with senior citizens.

“Sometimes our elders can feel forgotten and left behind,” Bowling said.

The project isn’t limited to female senior citizens. KSAT dropped in on Friday’s event and saw men participating as well.

Rodriguez-Green and Bowling hope to work with more senior citizens at other nursing homes in the future.

