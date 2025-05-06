The Rockettes: Blessed Angels senior dance team struts moves and confidence

SAN ANTONIO – A group of senior women at the Blessed Angels Community and Senior Center have formed The Rockettes, a weekly dance group performing routines and building confidence among members. Now, they’re looking for more seniors to join them.

“It’s been such a boost of confidence for the seniors. The great thing about my students is they range from age 70. I think my oldest student has been almost 90 years old,” said Krystal Diaz, dance director at Blessed Angels. “Many of them didn’t have the opportunity to study dance or learn dance in their younger life, so now, it’s kind of like a new opportunity for them.”

The group of women met on Tuesday for a Cinco De Mayo and Selena-inspired dance routine, performing in front of the entire Blessed Angels community.

The group is always looking for new additions to The Rockettes and meets twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the Blessed Angels Center at 1409 Nacogdoches Rd.