Here’s a schedule of services for the City of San Antonio on Labor Day

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 1, in observance of Labor Day.
Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.
Other city services will operate as follows:
Police and Fire
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
General Services
- 311 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and from 5-11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)
- Outdoor pools will be open; visit SanAntonio.gov/Parks for hours of operation and locations
- City parks and trails will be open
- Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held; check the monthly schedule on the Parks website
- Select outdoor pools will be open from 1-7 p.m.
Waste Collection
- Garbage, recycling, and organics will be collected according to regular collection schedules all week
- The Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed
- All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers, and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby, and Culebra) will be closed.
Facilities & Administrative Offices
Open
- Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
- La Villita and Market Square shops
Closed
- Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- Head Start administrative offices and school district site
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Atanacio Garcia Natatorium, McFarlin Tennis Centers, the Barrera Community Fitness Center and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex
- All Metro Health clinics and offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- San Antonio Police Department’s (SAPD) Administration and Records Section
- San Antonio Fire Department’s administrative offices
- Most Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services
- City of San Antonio Street Outreach
- City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices
- Development Services Department
- Economic Development Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Office of Innovation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Spanish Governors Palace
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
- Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Corporate Office