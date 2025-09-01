No fatalities reported after helicopter crash in Hays County, sheriff’s office says

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Some injuries were reported after a helicopter crash in Hays County on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

It is unclear what time the crash happened, but the post was shared to Facebook at 10:45 p.m.

The crash happened near Round Mountain, Texas, in Hays County; however, the exact location is unclear.

Several Austin-area news outlets put the crash near the Pedernales River in the northern portion of Hays County.

So far, there have not been reports of any fatalities, officials said.

It is unknown how many people were on board the helicopter or where it was traveling to or from.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, alongside the Federal Aviation Administration, is investigating the crash.

KSAT has reached out to HCSO and DPS for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.