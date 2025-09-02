Kerr County commissioners to hold hearing discussing proposed budget

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerr County commissioners are meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the proposed 2025-2026 Fiscal Year budget, according to online agenda documents.

The hearing starts at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Officials will also discuss amendments to Kerr County’s purchasing policy.

Two weeks ago, Kerr County commissioners unanimously voted to move forward with a property tax rate of 57.11 cents per $100, the highest rate possible without voter approval.

The rate has not yet been adopted, though Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said the rate would generate an additional $471,000 in city revenue.

However, as of the last commissioners’ court meeting, the motion was approved by all except Judge Rob Kelly to adopt a property tax rate of 40.24 cents per $100. This is equivalent to the no-new-revenue tax rate.

To be adopted, it requires a public hearing and a meeting, which are scheduled to take place on Tuesday and on Sept. 8, respectively.

If approved, commissioners would only be able to lower the tax rate from there, not raise it.

“I genuinely am scared to death with that tax rate, and to reduce it any more than that is almost hair-on-fire time,” Kelly said. “I don’t think it’s sustainable long-term. And I say that merely as a caveat to the public. Don’t be surprised if we can’t pay the bills.”

Don Harris, who supported the motion, disagreed. “I agree with a lot of what you said, but also, this is a tough time for folks, and July 4 changed a lot of things,” he said. " Think the no-new revenue rate is definitely the route to go."

