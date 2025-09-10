KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses City Council disagreement on pet dumping fines vote

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined the KSAT Q&A on Tuesday to discuss several topics, including recent contention between council members for a vote on pet dumping fines.

On Sep. 5, Jones pulled the vote proposal from the council’s agenda. The following day, Councilwoman Teri Castillo (D5), Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito (D7) and Councilman Marc Whyte (D10) filed a three-signature memo forcing the vote.

She argued that the proposed abandonment policy would be difficult to enforce and that she wanted to address the issue with due diligence.

“What happened with this CCR in particular, is exactly what we need to avoid,” Jones said. “We shouldn’t be rushing them through the process. We need to look at them with fresh eyes.”

“We have received a lot of feedback from those animal rights activists that are very concerned about how that CCR, in particular, will be implemented,” she said.

When Jones was asked if she has a good working relationship with the council members, she said, “I think we all bring our different experiences, life experiences to this.”

Jones also discussed flooding mitigation work and Project Marvel.