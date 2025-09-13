Houston businessman Mattress Mack donates hundreds of beds to Hill Country families

INGRAM, Texas – Hundreds of families in the Hill Country lined up at an Ingram church on Saturday morning, all looking for a good night’s sleep.

Jim McIngvale — also known as Mattress Mack, a Houston businessman and philanthropist — brought 500 mattresses for anyone who needed a new bed.

“After a severe trauma like what happened here in the (July 4) flood. The best thing you can do is sleep. It’s also the most difficult thing to do. So hopefully these new comfy mattresses help people sleep better and start the recovery process,” McIngvale said.

Volunteers from across Texas lined up to help families load up mattresses with pillows and new quilts from the Hill Country Quilt Guild.

“Our Backyard goes down to Bumblebee Creek, and we swam out the front door," said Ingram resident Joan Connor, describing the July 4th floods. “I didn’t expect it. I’ve been taking pictures and telling my daughter and my friends, I say, ‘You won’t believe this.’”

“One of my things I was taught in high school (is) we all have a responsibility for the well-being of the community. So, when this happened, we knew we were going to get involved,” McIngvale said.

Since the floods inundated her house, Connor has been staying in an RV while working on repairs. She said a good night’s sleep doesn’t always come easy, but a brand new bed has her hopeful for some good rest.

“You can’t help but laugh and smile and just say, ‘Thank you, Jesus’,” she continued.

