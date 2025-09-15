Join Light The Night to support blood cancer patients and families

SAN ANTONIO – Join KSAT and KSAT Community for an evening of hope, remembrance and support at Blood Cancer United’s Light The Night.

Light the Night San Antonio will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11, at The Rock at La Cantera.

Recommended Videos

The event, organized by Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), starts at 6 p.m. and invites families, friends and supporters to join in solidarity and inspiration.

Light The Night is a nationwide movement that honors those affected by blood cancers, celebrates survivors and highlights the importance of research and funding for lifesaving treatments.

The schedule includes family-friendly activities, music and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. A remembrance ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., and the walk will start at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and registration is open to all who wish to participate.

Participants will carry illuminated lanterns during the walk: white for survivors, red for supporters, and gold in memory of loved ones lost, creating a powerful display of unity and hope.

Blood Cancer United’s mission is to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life for patients and their families. The organization funds research worldwide, provides free information and support services, and advocates for access to quality, affordable care.

Click here to register or donate.

About KSAT Community

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.

About Blood Cancer United

The Blood Cancer United mission: Cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. Blood Cancer United funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.