San Antonio native, TLU graduate celebrates supporting actor Emmy win

Jeff Hiller, winner of the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Somebody Somewhere" at the 77th Emmy Awards Governors Gala Winners Circle on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services)

LOS ANGELES, California – A San Antonio native and Texas Lutheran University graduate is celebrating a Hollywood moment after the Emmy Awards.

Actor and comedian Jeff Hiller won “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” for his work in “Somebody Somewhere” on Sunday night, as reported by People.

“Somebody Somewhere” is a comedy series about friendship, grief and coming home again. Hiller co-stars alongside Bridget Everett and plays Joel, a do-gooder with boundless optimism.

Hiller was nominated against powerhouse celebrities, such as Harrison Ford and Bowen Yang.

According to TLU’s alumni spotlight page, he graduated in the class of 1998 with a Theatre degree.

On the university’s official alumni page, they congratulated Hiller for his first Emmy win.

Fans and fellow alumni were similarly excited. Here’s what some had to say:

“Way to go, Jeff! Well deserved! Huge congratulations!”

“Oh my gosh! This makes me so happy! Congratulations Jeff!”

“Love you Jeff!”

“I was probably a few decades behind you but I loved your well deserved recognition. I loved the series!”

“Best news of the weekend.”

“Congrats old neighbor”

You can watch the series on HBO Max.

Hiller also has a new memoir available to read: “Actress of a Certain Age: My Twenty-Year Trail to Overnight Success.” In the book, he details his childhood in San Antonio, coming out as a gay man and climbing the Hollywood ladder.