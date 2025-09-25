Skip to main content
KSAT Q&A: Bexar County commissioner discusses Spurs arena funding, flood warning systems

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez joined the KSAT Q&A to discuss the November vote for funding of a new Spurs arena.

Rodriguez discussed Proposition B, where voters will decide whether Bexar County will provide $311 million in partial funding for the downtown arena.

He provided insight into the county’s role in the Spurs arena’s funding terms.

Rodriguez also discussed the county’s new voter registration system and how Bexar County is investing in new flood warning systems.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

