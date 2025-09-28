Hunt Post Office remains closed following Hill Country floods

Before and after: Hunt Post Office.

HUNT, Texas – The Hunt Post Office remains temporarily non-operational after the Hill Country floods left only the floor and foundation.

Kerr Crime Stoppers made the announcement on Facebook, which was later reposted by the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department and Kerr County.

Postal operations were originally suspended following the July 4 disaster. Services, mail processing and undeliverable mail were shifted to the Ingram Post Office, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The Ingram Post Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with an hour-long break between 1 and 2 p.m.

KSAT spoke to community members last month about an effort to restore what many call the foundation of the small Hill Country town.

Gaylynn Hierholzer, the postmaster at the Hunt Post Office for three decades, said in August she was working to find a temporary replacement space for Hunt.

The original post office, built in 1975, was leased. Hierholzer told KSAT in August that the U.S. Postal Service wants the owner to rebuild in the same location.

KSAT has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service and is awaiting a response.

