KSAT Q&A: Bexar County judge discusses crucial November vote for funding of new Spurs arena

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai joined the KSAT Q&A on Monday to discuss how voters will decide on the funding of a new downtown Spurs arena.

Sakai emphasized that the funding would not come from a tax on Bexar County residents, but from the county’s venue tax on hotels and tourist spots.

“This is not a homeowner property tax,” Sakai said. “It is zero impact on homeowners and renters.”

Proposition A, which Bexar County residents will review in November, proposes raising hotel tax and rental car tax from 1.25% to 2%. It will also distribute that money toward the Freeman Coliseum, Frost Bank Center and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Proposition B would allow the county to apply the venue tax toward $311 million in partial funding for the arena.

“I need to clear up some misinformation,” Sakai said. “This is not Project Marvel.”

While the Spurs arena is a major part of the larger Project Marvel development, Sakai said Project Marvel is under the City of San Antonio.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.