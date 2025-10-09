Disney to increase prices for US parks after October 2026

Visiting Mickey Mouse is getting more expensive next holiday season after Disney announced price hikes for its U.S. parks, according to a statement from Disney on USA Today.

The new prices are set to take effect after October 2026 and vary depending on the park and the time of year the visit occurs, a spokesperson told Pensacola News Journal.

If you plan to visit during the Christmas or New Year’s holiday weeks next year, expect to pay the highest price for single-day, single-park visits.

The price hike raises the peak ticket price for Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando to $209, plus tax, a 5% increase, according to CNN.

The peak price for Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., has increased to $224, plus tax, an 8.7% increase, CNN reported.

The current lowest-priced ticket for a single day and single park is $119 for Animal Kingdom in Orlando.