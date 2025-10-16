Halloween-goers plan to spend average of $289 this season

How much are you spending on Halloween this year?

The average Halloween-goer plans to spend about $289 this year, according to a PwC survey.

Recommended Videos

The survey, which included more than 2,000 adults aged 18 and older, was conducted in the U.S. between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22.

“Amid macroeconomic fatigue and spending restraint, Halloween has emerged as a kind of a litmus test for how people prioritize joy even when money’s tight. What they’re doing is not pulling back entirely,” PwC said in its findings.

The global firm said Halloween resembles a miniature version of the winter holiday season in terms of spending. More than a third of consumers had spent half of their Halloween budget before the survey was conducted. Sixteen percent were shopping for their Halloween goodies as early as July and August.

While 35% of survey respondents said they planned to spend less than last year, 23% said they plan to spend more.

“This isn’t mass withdrawal. It’s measured participation,” PwC said in its findings.

Some respondents (28%) reported shopping early due to concerns about inventory and prices.

“What was once a last-minute Halloween binge is now a managed, early-season investment,” PwC said in its findings.

Parents ranked at the top for the Halloween season, spending $445, more than double ($193) what non-parents spent, according to the survey.

When it comes to the younger generation, Gen Z said it plans to spend $328 on average, and 70% plan to shop online for their Halloween needs.

Find more survey results here.