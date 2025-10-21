‘She’s an inspiration’: Pleasanton mom, quadruple amputee receives national award for advocacy

SAN ANTONIO – Krystina Pacheco is the epitome of resilience. The 32-year-old doctoral student and school psychologist from Pleasanton lost her hands and feet when she went into septic shock following childbirth in 2022.

Since then, she’s been on a mission to help people, recently earning a national award from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons for her work.

“I’m still being a mom,” Pacheco said. “I’m playing my role as a wife, as a daughter, as a friend, and I am still living life.”

Pacheco is an advocate for those with limb loss and volunteers in her spare time.

“The lives that she touched, that she touches every day [it’s an inspiration],” said Dr. Chandra Ellis, reconstructive surgeon at Methodist Healthcare.

Pacheco shares many of her adventures on social media, with a special purpose.

“[I do that] so that other people could also see that people with disabilities are able to do all those things,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco almost makes it look easy, but admits her success is also because of support from her loved ones.

“There was a period ... after this all happened and I got home, I look around and I would see basic things — like the dishwasher, or the kitchen, or the laundry room — and I’m like, ‘I can’t do that,’” she said.

Pacheco said this journey is “one of the biggest hardships” that she and her family had to go through.

“I also want to show that ... it’s all about what you find as a motivator, and it’s all about how ... mentally strong you are,” Pacheco said.

Because of that strength, Pacheco was awarded the Patient of Courage from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Krystina Pacheco, 32, of Pleasanton, received the Patient of Courage award from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. She advocates for people with limb loss after losing her hands and feet to septic shock after childbirth. (Courtesy of American Society of Plastic Surgeons)

“She’s helping other people. She’s an inspiration not only to us, but others in the community,” Ellis said.

Pacheco is not slowing down anytime soon. She said she wants people with any challenge to be willing to accept support because she believes she’s proof that things can get better.

“There’s always someone out there who’s willing to help ... whether that’s reaching out to a friend, family member or a therapist. ... I think that’s so important ... knowing you’re not alone,” Pacheco said.

