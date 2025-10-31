Uber strives to keep Halloween safe with weekend $20 ride vouchers

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Planning to get into the Halloween spirit this weekend? These organizations are ensuring your safety with vouchers for $20 rides.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is teaming up with Hilley and Solis Law to offer $20 Uber Ride Vouchers on Friday, according to the law firm’s website.

Get Home Safe! Trip and Treat Edition vouchers will be valid to use from 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2.

“Halloween should be a night of fun, not tragedy,” said Stacey Stewart, CEO of MADD said in an online press release. “With children and teens out trick-or-treating, there’s no excuse for getting behind the wheel while impaired. These crashes are 100% preventable. If you plan to drink, plan ahead for a safe ride home, lives depend on it.”

The voucher giveaway website said there are a few things to keep in mind before redeeming your free ride online:

You must be 21 years old

You must be a U.S. citizen

You need to be able to sign in through Uber and have a valid email

The voucher is only valid in the San Antonio metro area

If the Uber ride is over $20, you will be responsible for paying the difference

The unique link given is good for a one-time redemption per person

Form submissions must be done before Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. to qualify for a free voucher

Limited rides are available

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that in 2023 that 29% of fatal car crashes on Halloween involved impaired drivers.

Studies have shown that pedestrian deaths increase by 43% on Halloween compared to other nights, MADD said. This is especially true for children from four to eight years old.

The risk is high due to more pedestrian traffic, dark costumes and poor lighting for drivers.

MADD recommended planning, keeping trick-or-treaters supervised and making sure drivers stay alert on the roads.