Local News

Drones prohibited from deploying fish bait, Texas Parks and Wildlife says

The department cited federal regulations that prohibit the use of an aircraft to take wildlife

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 7 (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

SAN ANTONIO – Fishermen can no longer use drones to carry or drop bait in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

The department said in a news release on Monday that it has seen a growing number of questions about the drones as they have become widely used by surf and bank fishermen.

After reviewing federal rules and consulting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the department said it determined that drones fall under the definition of “aircraft” in the Federal Airborne Hunting Act.

The 1956 law bans the use of aircraft in taking or attempting to take wildlife, according to TPWD.

Using an aircraft to help take wildlife, including fish, is prohibited under Title 50 of the Code of Federal Regulations, the release states.

That means anglers are prohibited from using drones to deploy bait while fishing, the department said.

TPWD added that states cannot issue permits allowing the use of drones for sport hunting or fishing.

For more information on Texas hunting and fishing regulations, visit TPWD.

