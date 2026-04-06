KSAT12 set to launch ‘The Nightbeat at 9P’ exclusively on KSAT+

KSAT12 is proud to announce the launch of The Nightbeat at 9P, a brand-new evening newscast streaming exclusively on KSAT+, anchored by Ernie Zuniga and Myra Arthur. The newscast premieres Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m., offering viewers an earlier opportunity to stay informed with the latest local news, weather, sports, and breaking updates. Viewers will be able to stream The Nightbeat at 9P for free on KSAT+ and KSAT.com.

This expansion reflects KSAT12’s ongoing commitment to serving the San Antonio and South Texas community with timely, accessible journalism across all platforms. By introducing a 9 p.m. streaming newscast, KSAT is meeting audiences when and where they are—delivering critical information on their schedule and on their favorite way to watch.

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In addition to the new 9 p.m. streaming broadcast, KSAT12 will continue to air The Nightbeat at 10P over-the-air on KSAT12, and streaming for free on KSAT+ at 10 p.m., ensuring viewers have multiple opportunities to stay connected to the day’s top stories.

“This is an exciting step forward in how we serve our audience,” said Jace Larson, News Director at KSAT12. “Launching The Nightbeat at 9P on KSAT+ allows us to expand our coverage and provide viewers with the news they need earlier in the evening, without compromising the depth and quality they expect from our team.”

Ashley Parker, Vice President and General Manager of KSAT12, added, “Our mission has always been to put our community first. As viewing habits evolve, we are evolving with them—bringing more local content, more convenience, and more ways for our audience to stay informed. The Nightbeat at 9P is another example of our dedication to innovation and public service.”

KSAT+ is available for free on a variety of streaming platforms, including ROKU, Amazon FireTV, and Samsung, making it easier than ever for viewers to access trusted local journalism anytime, anywhere.