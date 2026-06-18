National Transportation Safety Board to discuss deadly Laredo plane crash A livestream of the news conference will be available in the media player below at 2 p.m. A plane crashed into a Laredo highway on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. One person died in the crash, officials said. (KGNS) LAREDO, Texas – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to hold a news conference Thursday in front of the Laredo International Airport on the deadly plane crash from earlier this week. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.
Authorities said a business jet with six people on board
crashed on a Laredo highway and caught fire Tuesday night.
The crash killed one person and caused chaos as people left their vehicles to frantically try to smash the cockpit window and free those inside.
>> Laredo plane crash: NTSB, FAA begin investigation into deadly crash, city officials say
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were notified about the crash Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Samuel Rocha IV headshot
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Don't Settle for Settlement Companies Waking up to emergency alerts? What to know about Monday's weather conditions KSAT Investigates claims of wrongful termination Why Thursday Feels Way Hotter Than 96° Plane falls from the sky onto a Texas highway — what witnesses saw Who's Responsible When a Gun Gets Into Jail? Is Your Car Making You a Target? Triple digits expected Thursday San Antonio's plan to fix its most neglected neighborhood Pickup lines with Ernie Zuniga: Kristi Waters Bystanders save passengers after fiery Texas highway crash The Warrior Games Are Finally in San Antonio Fired over a failed pat-down — officer seeks reinstatement Stop mosquitoes from taking over your yard this summer Suspect Opens Fire on San Antonio Officers Serving a Warrant Epic Spurs surprise at Methodist Children's hospital Found miles downstream: Bandera County flood rescue "One of the best days turned into one of the worst" — Knicks fans speak out A San Antonio Couple Loved by Everyone — Killed in Deadly Accident A San Antonio Couple Loved by Everyone — Killed in Deadly Accident Previous video Next video