National Transportation Safety Board to discuss deadly Laredo plane crash

A plane crashed into a Laredo highway on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. One person died in the crash, officials said.

LAREDO, Texas – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to hold a news conference Thursday in front of the Laredo International Airport on the deadly plane crash from earlier this week.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

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Authorities said a business jet with six people on board crashed on a Laredo highway and caught fire Tuesday night.

The crash killed one person and caused chaos as people left their vehicles to frantically try to smash the cockpit window and free those inside.

>> Laredo plane crash: NTSB, FAA begin investigation into deadly crash, city officials say

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were notified about the crash Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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