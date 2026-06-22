3 dead after shooting in Midland, county sheriff says

Midland County sheriff's deputies said they found three people dead with apparent gunshot wounds on June 22, 2026.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after three people were shot and killed Monday morning in Midland County, the sheriff’s office said.

Midland County Sheriff David Criner said deputies responded to the 5400 block of East Highway 80 after someone reported shots were fired in the area.

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As deputies arrived, they found three people dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Criner said the investigation is ongoing.

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