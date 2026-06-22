‘We Got A Text’: San Antonio Bombshell makes ‘Love Island’ debut in Casa Amor

The cast of "Love Island USA" Season 8 is getting a taste of the Alamo City.

Six new bombshells were introduced in Episode 17, “Hearts on Fire,” where the couples were split and the men were sent to Casa Amor.

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Among the new contestants is 27-year-old Parmida Keshani, a fitness trainer from San Antonio.

During her introduction, Keshani said she is Persian, born in Iran and now lives in Texas.

Keshani’s next appearance is set for Monday, 8 p.m. Central on Peacock.

Several watch parties are happening around San Antonio, including at 3 Oak, Aye Que Chula and Little Woodrow’s.

If you know of another watch party, leave it in the comments below.

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