‘We Got A Text’: San Antonio Bombshell makes ‘Love Island’ debut in Casa Amor 27-year-old Parmida Keshan is a Persian fitness trainer from San Antonio Love Island. (NBCUniversal)
The cast of "
Love Island USA" Season 8 is getting a taste of the Alamo City.
Six new bombshells were introduced in Episode 17, “Hearts on Fire,” where the couples were split and the men were sent to Casa Amor.
Among the new contestants is 27-year-old Parmida Keshani, a fitness trainer from San Antonio.
During her introduction, Keshani said she is Persian, born in Iran and now lives in Texas.
Keshani’s next appearance is set for Monday, 8 p.m. Central on Peacock.
Several watch parties are happening around San Antonio, including at
3 Oak, Aye Que Chula and Little Woodrow’s.
If you know of another watch party, leave it in the comments below.
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About the Author Priscilla Carraman headshot
Priscilla Carraman is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. She moved into the role after seven years of producing.
She was the producer of the "Know My Neighborhood" series — hyperlocal reporting on different neighborhoods in the area.
Priscilla started at KSAT as a producer trainee in 2017 after graduating from UTSA.
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