AMBER Alert issued for 2 children last seen in Converse

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert on Monday for two children last seen in Converse.

Alejandro Vasquez, 1, and Escarleth Vasquez, 15, were last seen at 3 p.m. on May 9, 2026, in the 7000 block of Phoenix Path, near Woodlake Parkway.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in “grave or immediate danger,” according to DPS.

Alejandro Vasquez is 2 feet, 10 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Escarleth Vasquez is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white sweatpants.

The two may be traveling in a red pickup truck, DPS said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at 210-531-2284.