Kerr County flood victims demand more action from elected officials

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A year into recovery efforts in west Kerr County, many families are still waiting for permanent housing, rent help and access to resources, according to Hill Country organizations working with survivors.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country told Kerr County commissioners on Monday that many of the survivors it is working with still need permanent homes.

Only 138 of 641 families have had their cases closed, the foundation said. The organization has 32 case managers working to connect families with assistance.

Austin Dickson, executive director of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, told commissioners that millions of dollars in donated funds have helped families recover, access mental health services and purchase equipment for first responders.

Dickson asked that commissioners push and act quickly on the community’s behalf to receive access to state and federal funds.

Some survivors say more help is needed. A group called the Guadalupe River Resource Community is asking commissioners to do more to provide state and federal recovery money to residents.

The group is also calling on the county to create a bilingual, centralized recovery resource website for victims. Members said the county has not done enough to connect survivors with available outside funding.

“Many are still waiting for permanent housing,” said Juliette Weldon with the Guadalupe River Resource Community. “We ask the county to work with state and federal partners to extend rental (assistance), including past-due and future rent.”

The group said it wants an answer from commissioners by Monday.

Recovery and rebuilding efforts have been led in part by two nonprofits, Kerr Together and Rebuild Kerr.

The Community Foundation is expected to give a final one-year wrap-up of its recovery work Tuesday. KSAT will provide updates throughout online and on-air.

A special report on the Hill Country recovery efforts is scheduled to air on KSAT on July 3.

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