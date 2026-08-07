Incarnate Word works on reviving its winning mojo amid quarterback battle

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word will end its second week of fall camp without naming a starting quarterback.

The room is full of fresh faces, including UC Davis transfer David Rasor, Coastal Carolina University transfer Emmett Brown and freshmen Jackson Fields and Mikey Boshier.

While the school has been tight-lipped on who has a leg up, the experience of Rasor and Brown put them at the forefront of the QB1 battle, while Fields and Boshier duke it out as developmental prospects.

“Whoever it’s going to be is going to be a really good player for us because they got a really, really good wideout room,” head coach Clint Killough said.

In other words, their surroundings may be their biggest asset.

“I think this is the most depth we’ve had,” Killough said. “I think this is the most speed that we’ve had from top to bottom.”

The Cardinals lost their number one receiver, Jalen Walthall, but they brought back Roy Alexander in the transfer portal after the five-year vet spent a season at Texas Tech.

Prior to his stint with the Red Raiders, Alexander set a UIW record with 100 catches in 2024 and was second in the FCS with 13 touchdowns while recording 1,108 yards.

“We don’t care who it is,” Alexander said. “All our quarterbacks are very talented, all our receivers are very talented. So whoever’s in there, everybody’s gonna make a play.”

The comments from Alexander sum up what has been a very positive camp for Incarnate Word despite the roster turnover, quarterback questions and disappointing 5-7 mark from a year ago.

Killough and players alike are confident that they’re getting back to their winning habits from 2024 that made them one of the best teams in the FCS.

“I’ve talked a little bit about some of the complacency and entitlement that we had last year. I don’t see an ounce of it this year,” Killough said. “I’m on 10 in terms of surveying their body language, their attitudes and everything like that.”

Senior defensive lineman Terrell Elliott said the team needed the wakeup call last year — after being ranked fourth in the preseason polls — and is still confident that his team is the best in the Southland Conference.

“I came into a program that was already dominant,” Elliott said. “Coming into that, you learn how to work, you learn how to practice and last year I think we lost that.”

“Seeing the change from this year from that year, I think we’re back to it.”

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