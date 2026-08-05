La Vernia football looks to build on playoff run with new district, new faces

The La Vernia football team is back on the practice field with momentum from last season and plenty of change ahead.

The Bears are coming off a deep playoff run that ended with a loss to Kilgore, cutting short their shot at a state title. Now, La Vernia is focused on building on that success while adjusting to a new district and a roster with several new faces.

Practice continued Tuesday in La Vernia as players and coaches prepared for the upcoming season. Senior quarterback Cooper Null, senior defensive back Matthew Lindsey and head coach Brian Null are among those helping lead the program into its next chapter.

“Working hard in the offseason, getting ready for my senior year, there’s a lot of weight on my shoulders,” said Cooper Null. “I’m just grinding for my brothers and being a leader for them.”

“I got to focus on La Vernia. That’s what we tell these guys,” said head coach Brian Null.

The team’s challenge will be turning last year’s playoff experience into growth while finding new contributors across the roster. The team said they graduated 10 starters who were on the defensive unit from last season. A lot of student athletes were moved up from the JV team.

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