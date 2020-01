Glassdoor releases list of 50 best jobs in America for 2020

Looking for a new job to kick start your decade? A new list can help guide your career change.

Glassdoor revealed its list of the 50 best jobs in America for 2020 on Wednesday, ranking a variety of jobs based on salary, satisfaction and availability.

Jobs in technology easily outrank traditional careers, with the majority paying upwards of $100,000.

A career as a front end engineer ranked as the best in the nation by Glassdoor.

The median base salary for that job is $105,240 and the satisfaction rate is 3.9 out of 5, according to Glassdoor. There are about 13,122 job openings in that field.

According to Glassdoor, a front end engineer “selects, installs and tests the user interface elements of a website.”

Java developer, data scientist, product manager and devops engineer round out the top five on the list.

The data scientist title was the previous highest-ranking job in America, though Glassdoor still calls it a “thriving role.”

The highest-paying job on the list is a strategy manager with a median base salary of $133,067. It ranked as No. 9 on the list.

For a job to be considered, it must have at least 100 salary reports on Glassdoor and have at least 100 satisfaction ratings between December 2018-December 2019.